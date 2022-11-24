Guntur: Free study material distributed to merit students

Guntur: A mock test was conducted for the students taking Group-1 and Group-2 coaching in Acharya Nagarjuna University on the occasion of 73rd Constitution Day of India. Fifty students, who performed best in the test, were given free study material under the supervision of Special Commissioner of Agriculture Cherukuri Harichandan under the auspices of Veda Seeds and Vikas Agros.

On this occasion, Veda Seeds Executive Director Tulasi Dharmacharan said that he is also an alumnus of the university and the professors are always working hard for the future of the students and their efforts are priceless in the success of the students.

He said that if we believe in hard work in education and business, we will succeed. He wished them all the best to excel in Group 1 and Group 2 exams.

Joint Director of Agriculture Krupadas said that everyone should use education as a tool to change society and poverty should not be an obstacle to education.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Patteti Rajasekhar, Assistant Director Ranjan, Professor Ashok, Vikas Agro Sciences chairman K Satyanarayana. ADA Rajan, programme convener Dr Chalivendra Rajeev and others participated.