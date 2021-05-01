Guntur: Gang selling Remdesivir injections at higher price arrested

Guntur: Narasaraopet police on Saturday conducted decoy operation in Narasaraopet and arrested three accused for selling Remdesivir injections at Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000. They recovered 8 Remdesivir injections from their possession.

According to Narasaraopet police officials, the accused A Yedukondalu resident of Santhamavuluru mandal of Prakasam district, and working as a compounder at Kommineni Superspecialty Hospital in Chilakaluripet town collected Remdesivir injections from his relatives and was selling them through another accused Subba Rao at a higher price to make a fast buck.

P Praveen Naik is working in Vivekananda Care Hospital in Narasaraopet town and he collected Remedesivir injections from his friend Siva working in 108 ambulance service and selling them selling through his friend Subba Rao.

(The police recovered four remedesivir injections from him.) Yamarthi Subba Rao of Narasaraopet town who works as a broker was found selling the injections at higher price. The police recovered two injections from him. Another accused Siva is absconding. DSP Narasaraopet R Vijaya Bhaskar and Narasaraopet rural Circle Inspector Y Achaiah conducted the decoy operation.