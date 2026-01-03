Guntur Gears Up for the 3rd World Telugu Conference

Preparations have been finalised in Guntur for the much-anticipated third World Telugu Conference, which kicks off today at 10 AM. The event is set to span three days, commencing with a powerful thousand-voice rendition of devotional songs by Annamayya.

The conference will be officially inaugurated by a distinguished line-up of guests, including Supreme Court Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha, Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Vishwayogi Vishwamji, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu, and Guntur Mayor Ravindra.

In addition to the main stage, the conference will feature a variety of special programmes, including felicitations, literary seminars, poetry recitals, and performances of Telugu film songs on four sub-stages surrounding the main venue. Ghazal Srinivas, the conference organiser and president of the Andhra Saraswata Parishad, has indicated that numerous activities will persist until 11 PM each night.

On the spiritual stage, attendees can look forward to discourses, homams (fire rituals), and Kalyanam (wedding ceremonies), aimed at promoting a deeper appreciation of the Telugu language from a spiritual viewpoint. A handicrafts complex, named the Ramoji Rao Handicrafts Complex, will showcase ancient literary texts, historical Telugu coins, and traditional dishes, highlighting the rich heritage of the Telugu language.

Odisha Governor Kambampati Haribabu will serve as the chief guest for the Andhra Sri Purnakumbha Awards ceremony on Saturday evening, with participation from Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice C.H. Manavendranath Roy, MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, Vishwa Hindi Parishad member Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, and MP Daggubati Purandeswari.

On Sunday, Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool will attend as chief guest for special sessions commencing at 10 AM, alongside Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice N. Jayasurya, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju, and other ministers. Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy is expected to join the evening programmes.

The closing day of the conference on Monday morning will see the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, and several other ministers. Notably, the venue for this year's conference has been named after iconic figures in Telugu music, Dr. Ghantasala and Dr. S.P. Balu.