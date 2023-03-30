Guntur: GMC cash counters to remain open today

Guntur: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri informed that the GMC cash counters will work on Thursday though Srirama Navami is a holiday. March 31 is the last date for getting interest concession on the tax dues payment. She informed that the house or building owners, who pay all the tax dues in lump sum, will get interest concession.

In a statement on Wednesday, she urged the building owners to pay the property tax and vacant land tax (all the tax dues) and avail the interest concession.

She informed that the GMC cash counters at GMC main office, circle office, cash counter at Bharathpet, ward secretariat, Pedapalakaluru, Vasantharayapuram will work from 8 am to 8 pm.