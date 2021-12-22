  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: HDB Financial Services installs clean drinking water plants

HDB Financial Services Ltd zonal manager Mohan Vamsi Palem inaugurating clean drinking water plant at Yerrabalem village under Krosuru in Guntur district on Tuesday
x

HDB Financial Services Ltd zonal manager Mohan Vamsi Palem inaugurating clean drinking water plant at Yerrabalem village under Krosuru in Guntur district on Tuesday

Highlights

As a part of its Clean Drinking Water programme, HDB Financial Services in association with its CSR partner Bala Vikasa Social Service Society has installed community water purification plants in East Godavari and Guntur districts

Guntur: As a part of its Clean Drinking Water programme, HDB Financial Services in association with its CSR partner Bala Vikasa Social Service Society has installed community water purification plants in East Godavari and Guntur districts.

Through this partnership, HDB has facilitated installation of 63 community water purification plants. To ensure sustainability, each household in the community pay a nominal one-time user registration fee to access clean drinking water at an affordable rate of Rs 5 for 20 litres.

Speaking on the occasion, HDB Financial Services Ltd zonal manager Mohan Vamsi Palem said that the Clean Drinking Water programme of HDB Financial Services was committed to address the problem of water availability, accessibility and affordability in under-served communities. Till date, HDB Financial Services has supported Clean Drinking Water programmes in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, he informed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X