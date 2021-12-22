Guntur: HDB Financial Services installs clean drinking water plants

Guntur: As a part of its Clean Drinking Water programme, HDB Financial Services in association with its CSR partner Bala Vikasa Social Service Society has installed community water purification plants in East Godavari and Guntur districts.

Through this partnership, HDB has facilitated installation of 63 community water purification plants. To ensure sustainability, each household in the community pay a nominal one-time user registration fee to access clean drinking water at an affordable rate of Rs 5 for 20 litres.

Speaking on the occasion, HDB Financial Services Ltd zonal manager Mohan Vamsi Palem said that the Clean Drinking Water programme of HDB Financial Services was committed to address the problem of water availability, accessibility and affordability in under-served communities. Till date, HDB Financial Services has supported Clean Drinking Water programmes in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, he informed.