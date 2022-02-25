Guntur: Joint Collector G Rajakumari inspects ward secretariats in Sattenapalli

Guntur: Joint Collector G Rajakumari on Friday inspected ward secretariats at Vengalreddy Nagar and NGOs Home urban Centre in Sattenapalli town.

She checked records and instructed the staff to create awareness on sanitation and review implementation mid-day meal scheme. She directed the ward secretary to discharge duties as per their duty chart.

The J-C directed the secretary to take biometric from the volunteers once in three days and warned that volunteers will be sacked, if they failed to do so.

She said ward secretariats will play key role in implementing the welfare schemes and directed the employees to render better services to the people.

Earlier, she inspected construction of houses at Komerapudi Jagananna Housing Colony under Sattenapalli mandal. She interacted with the beneficiaries and asked about their problems and directed employees to motivate the beneficiaries to construct the houses.