Guntur: Lalitha Hospital bags international award for service

Guntur: The Department of Neurology of Lalitha Super Specialties Hospital here received Angels Award instituted by the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) for the year 2021-22 in recognition of the quality stroke care given to the brain stroke patients.

Head of the Department of Neurosciences Dr P Vijaya received the prestigious the Diamond award at the World Stroke Congress-2022 Conference held in Singapore from October 25 to 29. There are three tiers in the award category and Diamond status is the highest. Very few centres are recognised across the world and Lalitha Hospital is the only centre from Andhra Pradesh, the hospital authorities said.

Dr Vijaya also presented two original research scientific papers during the World Stroke Congress. "The stroke is the leading cause of death and disability. In India 18 lakh cases occur every year and 80 percent of strokes can be prevented by following healthy lifestyle," said Dr Vijaya.