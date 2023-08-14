Guntur: MLA tenders apology to farmers

Guntur: Suspended YSRCP MLA Undavalli Sridevi tendered apology to agitating Amaravati farmers and extended her support to state capital Amaravati.



He participated in TDP national general secretary Lokesh interaction with the farmers at Ravela village of Tadikonda mandal in Guntur district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the YSRCP leaders forced her to hold press meets in favour of three capitals. She said she refused to hold press meets. She said “Three capitals vaddu- Amaravati muddu.”

She further said that when she was not in favour of three capitals, the YSRCP leaders and the sand mafia harassed her. She recalled that the YSRCP had supported Amaravati capital at the time of elections.

Now, they decided to set up three capitals. She urged the voters to defeat the YSRCP in the coming elections. She said development is possible with TDP supreme Chandrababu Naidu.