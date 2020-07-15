X
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Monitor Ajamayashee programme, officials told

Joint Collector A S Dinesh Kumar

Joint Collector A S Dinesh Kumar addressing the media in Guntur city on Wednesday

Highlights

Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar said that agriculture department and revenue department started Ajamayashee programme from July 13

Guntur: Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar said that agriculture department and revenue department started Ajamayashee programme from July 13.

Addressing the media at AS Sankaran Hall in Guntur city on Wednesday, he said that revenue, agriculture, village surveyor will go to villages and record details of cultivators in e-Karshak.

He said that due to registering the details in the e-crop, it is easy for farmers to get crop loans, selling of agriculture produce, input subsidy and financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa scheme and compensation for crop loss.

He directed the officials to create awareness on the programme to the farmers. He instructed them to record details of the land and farmers without any mistakes.

Tenali Sub-Collector Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer NVV Satyanarayana were among those present.

