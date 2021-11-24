Guntur: MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu seeks extension of PM Garib Kalyana Yojana till next May

Guntur: Narasaraopet Member of Parliament Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend Pradhana Mantri Garib Kalyana Yojana for six more months to the poor affected by the Covid19.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MP recalled that the scheme provided food security to the poor. The Centre implemented the scheme at a cost of Rs 2 lakh crore. The scheme will come to an end by the end of November.

The MP urged the Prime Minister to take situation prevailing in the country into consideration for extending the scheme further.

Stating that the rural economy has not recovered yet, the MP requested the Prime Minister to extend the scheme till the end of May, 2022. He said if the scheme is extended, the poor will be benefited.