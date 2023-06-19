Live
Guntur Municipal Corporation to conduct Spandana today
Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct Spandana on Monday and receive petitions from the people from 9 am.
The petitioners should register their name and details at 8.30 am at the GMC conference hall. GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will directly receive the petitions from people and take steps to solve the petitions as early as possible.
People may submit the petitions, which were not solved at ward / secretariat level. People may submit their petitions at Spandana programme to be held at ward secretariats every day from 3 pm to 5 pm.
