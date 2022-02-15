Guntur: Plea to name Palnadu dist after Gurram Jashuva

Guntur: MLCs Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and KS Lakshmana Rao and Arasam president Penugonda Lakshminarayana urged the government to take steps to name Palnadu district, to be formed very soon, after veteran poet and writer Gurram Jashuva. They submitted a memorandum to District Collector Vivek Yadav at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, MLC D Manikya Varaprasad said that formation of new districts and decentralisation of administration will be useful for the speedy development of Palnadu district. He hailed the decision of the government to name Vijayawada district after late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao besides naming of Annamaiah district and Alluri Sitarama Raju district to respect the late leaders.

MLC D Manikya Varaprasad stressed on need to name Palnadu district after Gurram Jashuva. He recalled that Gurram Jashuva born in Vinukonda in Palnadu region and added that it is correct to name Palnadu district as Gurram Jashuva district.