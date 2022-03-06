  • Menu
Guntur: Rs 1 crore sanctioned for development of Neti Venkanna Swamy temple

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinvasa Rao and MLA Ambati Rambabu carrying silk clothes to offer them to the presiding deity at Neti Venkanna Swamy temple at Devarampadu village in Guntur district on Saturday
Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao said that a sum of Rs one crore was sanctioned for the development Sri Neti Venkanna Swamy temple at Devarampadu village under Rajupalem mandal of Guntur district.

He along with Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu inaugurated development works at Sri Neti Venkanna Swamy Temple and participated in the temple festivities.

He along with Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu inaugurated development works at Sri Neti Venkanna Swamy Temple and participated in the temple festivities.

The Endowments Minister presented silk robes to Sri Neti Venkanna Swamy and performed special pujas. He assured that he would extend co-operation for the development of the temple.

MLA Ambati Ramabu said that the temple trustees have donated Rs 13.5 lakh for the development of the temple and thanked the Minister for sanctioning Rs 1 crore for the development of Neti Venkanna temple.

MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Raeddy, Deputy Commissioner of Endowments B Maheswara Reddy and temple executive officer Gurram Srinivasa Reddy were present.

