Guntur: Rs 10 cr loan fraud in GDCC Bank

Guntur: Guntur District Cooperative Central Bank (GDCCB) chairman Rathamsetty Seetharamanjaneyulu said that some persons took a loan of Rs 10 crore from the bank with fake pattadar passbooks and cheated the bank.

Addressing the media on the bank premises here on Tuesday, the chairman said that he ordered for departmental inquiry into the fraud in the bank. It is not possible to take loans without cooperation of revenue, registration department and bank staff, he added. Informing that he lodged a complaint with Guntur Urban SP K Arif Hafeez, he warned of taking stern action against those, who involved in the fraud. He said they had given Rs 1,700 crore loans to the farmers.

Chairman Seetharamanjaneyulu said that loans were taken using fake pattadar passbooks in Kakamanu, Prattipadu, Koritepadu, Phirangipuram and Tulluru branches. He said based on the primary inquiry report, Prattipadu manager was suspended and departmental enquiry is going on in the remaining branches.

Bank CEO Krishnaveni said that some persons took loans from the bank with fake Aadhaar cards and fake pattadar passbooks. She said they will recover the amount and book criminal cases against them.