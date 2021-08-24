Guntur: SC Commission members meet victims parents

Guntur: National SC Commission Vice-Chairman Arun Halder and members Dr Anju Bala, Subhash Pardhi met the grieving parents of engineering student Nallapu Ramya at their house here and consoled them.

They enquired about the incident and condemned the ghastly murder of the girl. They appreciated the government for immediately responding and extending necessary assistance to the family members of the victim. They also lauded the police officials for immediately arresting the accused.

Later speaking to the media, the commission vice-chairman described the incident as most unfortunate and added that they would extend all kinds of support to the family members of Ramya. He said the government has given all the benefits to Ramya's family members.

"We will recommend the names of the officials for immediately responding and taking action against the accused to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind for rewards," Haldar said. He said that there is need take similar action in all SC/ST cases across the country and send the accused to the jail immediately. He said that SC Commission will work irrespective of political affiliations and would not tolerate atrocities on SCs.

The aim of the commission is to work for the welfare of SCs. He said the commission will examine the petitions received and try to do justice. He clarified that those who submitted petitions need not worry and commission will solve their problems.

National SC Commission member and Andhra Pradesh in-charge Subhash Pardhi said that the commission will recommend for stern action against the accused in Ramya's murder case and added that the commission will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, officials and discuss all issues.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad, MLA Merugua Nagarjuna, MLA Vidadala Rajini, State government legal advisor Jupudi Prabhakara Rao met the national SC Commission vice-chairman and members and submitted representations.