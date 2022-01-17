Guntur: TDP workers stage protest, demanding release of 2 leaders

Guntur: TDP Narasasraopet Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu and TDP leaders staged a protest by sitting on the road at Jonnalagadda here on Sunday, demanding that the police must release TDP leaders Anil and Rajesh, who were taken into custody in connection with the missing of the statue of late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

They raised slogans against the police. Dr Chadalavada Arvind Babu alleged that YSRCP leaders have taken away the YSR statue.

Police asked them to withdraw their protest, which was causing inconvenience to traffic movement. When they didn't listen, The Police allegedly resorted to lathi-charge.

The TDP leaders alleged that the police manhandled Aravind Babu damaging his collarbone. Chadalavada Arvind Babu was shifted to hospital.

TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu and Narasaraopet parliament in-charge GV Anjaneyulu visited Aravind Babu at the hospital.

In a separate statement, former MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao condemned police attack on Aravind Babu.

Narasaraopet DSP Vijaya Bhaskar condemned the incident. He made it clear that the police officials did not manhandled Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu. In a statement here on Sunday, the DSP said that based on a complaint, police registered a case two days ago relating to the missing statue of late CM Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He said, they are investigating the case based on CCTV footage. He said that they have taken two suspects into custody and investigating the case.

DSP Vijaya Bhaskar said that the TDP leaders staged a protest on the road at Jonnalagadda, who along with their party leader Chadalavada Aravind Babu damaged police vehicle.

'The TDP leaders were making false propaganda against the police that they have manhandled Aravind Babu,' he added. He clarified that they were not under any pressure and impartially discharging their duties. He recalled that they registered the case against the accused, who damaged the late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's statue at Durgi.