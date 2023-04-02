Guntur: Half-day schools from tomorrow

The state government ordered conduct of half-day schools for the students of Classes 1 to 9 in all the schools, including private recognised schools from April 3. The half-day schools will be conducted from 7.45 am to 12.30 pm. School education commissioner S Suresh Kumar issued orders to this effect on Saturday. There will not be any classes in the schools where SSC examinations will be held during the exams, i.e. six days. The schools should conduct compensatory classes for these six days on the available public holidays during the period of April 3 to April 30.





The compensatory classes shall follow a half-day school schedule. Second Saturday in the month of April will be counted as a working day. The government also directed the school headmasters to keep ORS sachets in all the schools for the use of students in coordination with medical and health department, in case any student is affected by sun stroke. The government instructed them to provide butter milk during the midday meals to the students.



