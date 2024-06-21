Handlooms minister Savita for upskilling handloom weavers

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Minister for handlooms and textiles S Savita took charge here on Thursday. In addition to the handlooms and textiles, she also assumed duties as the minister for backward classes (BC) welfare and economically weaker sections.

In her first act as the minister for handlooms and textiles, Savita signed a file on significant skill development programme aimed at uplifting the weaving communities in Mangalagiri, Venkatagiri, Chirala, Dharmavaram and Pulugurtha. This initiative is set to benefit weavers, providing them with enhanced skills and opportunities to improve their craftsmanship and economic prospects.

The minister also launched a new collection of garments designed by the in-house Cluster Designers of the department of handlooms and textiles, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO).

These designers are graduates of the NIFT and IIHT. The garments are crafted from handloom fabric and are designed to meet the demands of the younger generation, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern fashion trends.

In a gesture of support for local artisans, the minister purchased a crochet lace cotton sari from APCO and an Etikoppaka bullock cart from Lepakshi. She also examined the One District One Product (ODOP) wall installed in the second block of the AP Secretariat, by the department of handloom and textiles to promote ODOP products in the state.

Savita emphasised her commitment to driving the growth and modernization of the handloom sector, ensuring that traditional skills are preserved while adapting to contemporary market needs.