Health dept’s Covid advisory to people

Vijayawada: The Public Health and Family Welfare department on Thursday issued Covid advisory to the public in the backdrop of Covid cases reported in some States and other parts of India.

The Director has issued the orders to the health authorities to educate public on advisory, including to wear masks in high risk areas, practice good hygiene, stop all mass gatherings, get tested if they have symptoms of Covid. Symptoms vary by individual. Mild to moderate symptoms, fever or chills, cough, fatigue, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, headache, muscle or body aches, runny nose or nasal congestion, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

People with above symptoms are asked to visit nearby health facility for confirmation and treatment. The advisory suggested people to stay home if they are sick, feel unwell, protect others by resting at home and avoiding contacts. The Health department was advised to keep mask, PPE Kit, triple layer mask in sufficient amount with 24/7 labs with all testing facilities.