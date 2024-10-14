Heavy Rain Forecast in Andhra Pradesh for 4 Days: Schools Closed in Some Districts

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh for the next four days. Districts like Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati are expected to witness significant rainfall. Meanwhile, moderate showers are likely in parts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, and Konaseema districts.

In response to the weather forecast, the state government has set up control rooms in several districts to monitor the situation and provide assistance if needed. Authorities have urged the public to stay cautious during the heavy downpour.

As a precautionary measure, schools in Tirupati and Chittoor districts have been declared closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.