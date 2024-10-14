Live
- Two accused released on bail given warm reception
- Centipede found in idli, hotel sealed
- YSRCP suffers setback in Konaseema district
- Apple Eyes 2027 for Smart Glasses and Camera-Equipped AirPods
- Grand Dasara celebrations across erstwhile Karimnagar district
- SP participated in Shastra puja
- Vizianagaram decks up for Pydithalli festival
- Attacks on TDP office, Naidu residence: Govt hands over cases to CID
- Grand Dasara festival celebrations in Mancherial
- iPhone SE 4: Leaked Case Images Reveal Key Design and Camera Features
Just In
Heavy Rain Forecast in Andhra Pradesh for 4 Days: Schools Closed in Some Districts
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh for the next four days. Districts like Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati are expected to witness significant rainfall. Meanwhile, moderate showers are likely in parts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, and Konaseema districts.
In response to the weather forecast, the state government has set up control rooms in several districts to monitor the situation and provide assistance if needed. Authorities have urged the public to stay cautious during the heavy downpour.
As a precautionary measure, schools in Tirupati and Chittoor districts have been declared closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.