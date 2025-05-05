Heavy rains lash AP, disrupt normal life

Vijayawada: Heavy rains lashed Vijayawada and many parts of the state on Sunday, disrupting normal life. Trees were uprooted at many places due to gusty winds with a speed of 50-60 kmph. Power supply was affected in several districts.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director R Kurmanath said that 100 mm rainfall was reported at Kajuluru in Kakinada district, while more than 55 mm rainfall was reported from many parts of the state from Sunday morning to evening. He announced that thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains occurred at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR, Visakhapatnam, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts.

Meanwhile, the state administration is on high alert in the backdrop of a warning given by the Meteorological Centre, Amaravati, that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Coastal AP and parts of Rayalaseema till May 8.

The Meteorological Department forecast thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at Isolated places in some parts of AP and gusty winds with a speed of 50-60 kmph at isolated places. Untimely rains and gales disrupted normal life and caused huge loss to the mango farmers in Eluru district and parts of NTR district. With the forecast for heavy rain in the state for the next few days, paddy farmers are worried as the harvested crops will be damaged.

Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy spoke to the officials and enquired about the impact of untimely rains. He instructed the officials to take measures to check the loss of lives and property.

Minister for Agriculture K Atchannaidu spoke to the officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments and enquired about the rains at isolated places and gales that disrupted the normal life and caused damage to the mango farmers.