Heavy rains lash Nagari, Vijayapuram, Nindra

Nagari (Chittoor district): District Special Officer PS Girisha said that owing to the impact of Cyclone Montha, heavy rainfall is being recorded in Nagari, Vijayapuram, and Nindra areas, and these conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday afternoon.

He urged people to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during this period. As part of his inspection of cyclone-affected areas, the Special Officer visited the Keelapattu Bridge within the Nagari municipality limits to assess the situation on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Girisha said the State government had appointed a special officer for each district to oversee relief operations and assess the damage caused by Cyclone Montha. “In Chittoor district, areas such as Nagari, Vijayapuram, and Nindra have recorded heavy rainfall ranging between 15 and 20 mm,” he said.

Girisha added that under the supervision of District Collector Sumit Kumar, the administration has initiated immediate relief and precautionary measures to prevent damage from the cyclone. “Water levels have risen in nearly 50 tanks across the district. The Irrigation Department has taken up repair works in 10 of them, while the remaining tanks will be attended to once rainfall subsides,” he said.

Barricades have been set up at culverts where water flow is heavy, and personnel are monitoring the situation closely. “We are reviewing the district situation every six hours and relaying updates to the State government,” Girisha stated.

Later in the day, the Special Officer inspected the Krishnapuram Reservoir in Karvetinagaram mandal. He directed officials to ensure that rainwater reaching the reservoir is properly stored and not wasted. He also instructed them to prepare detailed reports for road construction works and to undertake strong, durable infrastructure measures.

Engineers briefed him that the reservoir has a storage capacity of 0.199 TMC and provides irrigation water to 6,125 acres of agricultural land. They added that the reservoir had filled up seven times this month, with water released downstream each time after reaching full capacity.