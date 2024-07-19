Heavy rains lash parts of Andhra

Rajamahendravaram/Eluru: Heavy rains lashed some parts of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday leading to overflowing of streams in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, parts of Konaseema, Kunavaram, Chinturu, VR Puram and Devipatnam mandals.

In Velerupadu mandal of Eluru district, a car was washed away in a stream. The incident occurred while the car was going from Aswaraopet with five people, including two women.

Locals who noticed the car getting swept in the stream and the occupants screaming for help, informed the police. The occupants managed to get out of the car and held on to some bushes. Meanwhile, the NDRF teams rushedMd Ameen/Deekshitula Subrahmanyam to the spot and rescued them.

The occupants of the car were identified as driver Rama Rao, Jyoti, Gaddam Kundana Kumar, Sai Jyoti and another person.

At Bodanuru in Koonavaram mandal, a stream overflowed submerging the road. This led to more than 20 migrant labourers getting trapped in the flood waters. They held each other's hands and managed to cross the stream to safety.

Alluri district officials told Hans India that Godavari was rising due to heavy rains in catchment areas. Officials said the water level at Bhadrachalam had increased. Officials said the water flow continued at 21.8 feet on Thursday afternoon. It has been reported that 68,000 cusecs of water flowed into Godavari after 4 gates of the Taliperu project in Telangana were lifted completely and 21 gates were lifted by two feet. The authorities have alerted all the departments concerned as the flood water is also coming from Sabari and Indravati, tributaries of Godavari. Dandakaranyam in Chhattisgarh are overflowing due to heavy rains.

In Devipatnam of Alluri district, water entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Gandi Pochamma Ammavari temple. The temple has been closed for devotees.

The district administration has set up a control room following heavy rains in the district. Residents are urged to call the toll-free number 18002331077 to provide information in case of floods.