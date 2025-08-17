Heavy Rains to lash coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema due to pressure

A persistent low-pressure area continues to affect South Chhattisgarh and its neighbouring regions, according to the Meteorological Department. Forecasts suggest that another low-pressure system is expected to develop in the northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal today, potentially triggering heavy to very heavy rainfall along the coast over the next three days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued advisories for fishermen, urging them to refrain from venturing out to sea during this period. Residents are also cautioned to avoid standing under trees, near unstable buildings, and hoardings. Those living in low-lying areas have been advised to remain vigilant.

In a related update, the Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam has announced that widespread rain is anticipated in coastal regions and Rayalaseema on Sunday, influenced by the monsoon trough. Districts such as Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Alluri Seetharamaraju, and Kakinada are predicted to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Konaseema, Ubhaya Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, and Guntur are also expected to receive significant rainfall.

Additionally, a new low-pressure area is forecasted to form in the northwest Bay of Bengal on Monday, close to West Bengal and northern Odisha. As a result of this system and the pre-existing trough, further rainfall is anticipated across coastal and Rayalaseema regions. Districts such as Anakapalle, Kakinada, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, and Guntur may experience very heavy rains, while Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Konaseema, East Godavari, Palnadu, Bapatla, and Prakasam are also likely to see heavy rainfall.

On the 19th, exceptional rainfall is expected in Alluri Seetharamaraju and Eluru districts, with substantial rains predicted across coastal areas stretching from Srikakulam to Palnadu. Officials have indicated that yet another low-pressure system may emerge in the northwest Bay of Bengal on the 24th of this month.