Hectic betting goes on Pawan’s majority

Rajamahendravaram : Interesting discussions are going on about who will win in the Pithapuram constituency of Kakinada district where Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan contested for the Assembly. Even though the YSRCP sources are strongly saying that it will be their victory, at the field-level betting takes place heavily on Pawan Kalyan’s majority only.

From the moment Pawan Kalyan entered the contest, Pithapuram gained special prominence in political discussions across the state. During the election, volunteers from various communities, people from the film and TV industry campaigned for Pawan Kalyan’s victory for several days.

Megastar Chiranjeevi urged people of Pithapuram to vote for Pawan through a video message. Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha, son Ram Charan and Allu Aravind, and others went to Pithapuram directly to express their solidarity.



Brother Nagendra Babu along with his wife conducted a door-to-door campaign in Pithapuram. Actors of Jabardasth fame volunteered to campaign extensively in the Kakinada Parliamentary Constituency and Pithapuram Assembly. Software employees have worked hard to promote the “Vote for Pawan” slogan on the social media platform.



Youth, women, old people, and the disabled cast their votes late at night in large numbers. A total of 2, 04, 811 voters exercised their right to vote out of 2, 36,409 in the constituency,. A total of 86.63 per cent polling was recorded. Pawan Kalyan contested from Pithapuram against Vanga Geetha, the sitting MP of Kakinada. As she also belongs to the Kapu community and is a senior politician, there is intense competition. It is noteworthy that about 1.78 lakh voters in the constituency belong to the Kapu social class.

In this background, everyone is eagerly waiting for the result of the Pithapuram constituency. According to the polling pattern, observers are predicting that Pawan Kalyan has a high chance of winning.

However, the efforts made by the YSRCP to win here are no less, as Mithun Reddy, Mudragada Padmanabham, Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy, and other prominent leaders worked relentlessly for Geetha’s victory. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who came to Pithapuram as part of the election campaign, also announced that Vanga Geetha will be made the Deputy CM.

Everyone feels that it is a great thing that there is a state-wide positive discussion about Pithapuram. Traders said that the sales of Uppada Jandhani sarees in Pithapuram constituency have increased significantly in the last one and a half months. Pithapuram witnessed the influx of visitors from many places. Jana Sena leaders also say that a positive vote bank has been created for Pawan in this background.

TDP in-charge SVSN Verma says that vote transfer from TDP has been done in full due to positive efforts.

Betting clubs in Prathipadu, Tuni, Kakinada, Pithapuram, Rajahmundry, Kovvur, and Anaparthi areas are said to be conducting large-scale betting through WhatsApp groups.