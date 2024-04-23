Hectic day of nominations in Prakasam district

Ongole: The offices of returning officers in the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency and the Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Prakasam district were flooded with nominations for the respective constituencies on Monday.

Apart from the extra sets of nominations submitted by the candidates and their supporters, Surya Teja Kota, a candidate of Pyramid Party of India, and Singamaneni Srikanth, an Independent submitted their nominations for the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency to the returning officer.

For the Markapuram Assembly constituency, the YSR Congress Party candidate Anna Venkata Rambabu, TDP candidate Kandula Narayana Reddy, Congress candidate Shaik Saida, Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party candidate Ravilla Bhagyalakshmi and an Independent Potluri Immanuel submitted their nominations to the returning officer.

Congress candidate Budala Ajitha Rao, Liberation Congress Party candidate Tella Hebsi Rani, BSP candidate K Pitchaiah, Independents Sujatha Gottimukkala and Turaka Ratnapal submitted their nominations to the RO.

At Ongole, YSRCP candidates Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and his son Balineni Praneeth Reddy, Independents Chappidi Ravibabu, Akkaraju Nirmal and Makkena Tirupati Swamy submitted their nomination papers to the RO. The YSRCP candidates Dr Audimulapu Suresh and his son Audimulapu Vishal, Radical Party of India candidate Ravuri Lakshmana Rao submitted their nominations to the Kondapi RO.

At Kanigiri, YSRCP candidate Daddala Narayana, TDP candidates Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy and Yaramareddy Vijaya Lakshmi filed their nominations to RO.

Lalith Sagar Kadiyala submitted his nomination to the Darsi RO, while Muthumula Pushpaleela of TDP, Independents Veeramreddy Usharani, Parsineni Venkateswarlu, Prasad Varikuntla and Battapothula Obuleshu submitted their nominations to the Giddalur RO.

The YSRCP candidate Merugu Nagarjuna, Congress candidate Palaparthi Vijesh Raj, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Kaila Venkatrao, Radical Party of India (Ambedkarist) candidate Rambabu Chavabattina, Independent candidates Manda Sarath Babu and Vaddimukkala Ravindrababu submitted their nominations to the Santhanuthalapadu RO, while YSRCP candidates Panem China Hanimireddy, his wife Panem Adilakshmi, Navodayam party candidate Guntupalli Gopi, Jateeya Samasamajam Party candidate Rambabu Bachina and Jai Bhimrao Bharat Party candidate Pulipati Hebelu submitted their nomination to the Addanki RO. TDP candidate Yeluri Sambasiva Rao submitted his nomination to the Parchur RO.