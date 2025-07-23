Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd July 2025
- Spinal cord stimulation not always advised for back pain
- If you don’t ask, you don’t get; not even under RTI!
- Sanitation workers issues resolved
- The Dharmasthala imbroglio shocks India
- Help of sponsors for hockey championship sought
- Faculty members contribute to revisiting of VMRDA Master Plan 2041
- NDA govt focusing both on development, welfare
- With three blast furnaces in operation, RINL ramps up production
- Hospitals and welfare hostels to be developed with CSR funds
Help of sponsors for hockey championship sought
Kakinada: District collector Shanmohan Sagili on Tuesday invited sponsorships for two major upcoming events in Kakinada district, the Army Recruitment...
Kakinada: District collector Shanmohan Sagili on Tuesday invited sponsorships for two major upcoming events in Kakinada district, the Army Recruitment Rally and the National Junior Women’s Hockey Championship, both scheduled in August.
In a statement, the collector appealed to local industries, voluntary organisations, business establishments, private schools and colleges, corporate hospitals, and other interested individuals to extend their support under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
He informed that the National Junior Women’s Hockey Championship will be held from August 1 to 12, and the Army Recruitment Rally will take place from August 3 to 20, both at the Kakinada district sports authority ground.
The hockey tournament is expected to draw around 700 participants, while the recruitment rally will see an average of 1,000 candidates per day, he added.