India-EU historic FTA today

  • Created On:  27 Jan 2026 8:03 AM IST
New Delhi: An announcement on the conclusion of talks on an ambitious free trade deal and finalisation of a strategic defence pact as well as a mobility framework are set to be the main deliverables at the India-European Union summit talks on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa at the summit that is expected to produce a broader vision by the two sides to navigate the geopolitical flux triggered by Washington's policies on trade and security.

India–EU SummitFree Trade AgreementStrategic Defence PartnershipMobility FrameworkGeopolitical Cooperation
