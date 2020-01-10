High Power Committee recommends providing special amenities to Secretariat employees

The High Power Committee which met on Friday to discuss the issues related to shifting of the secretariat from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam has come up with a few recommendations in concerned to Secretariat employees. Friday's meeting has reportedly discussed the key amenities that should be provided to the employees while moving the capital to Visakhapatnam.

The committee proposed to provide 200 yards of land at a nominal cost and provide a loan of Rs. 25 lakh. In addition to this, a proposal has been made to pay Rs. 50,000 to 1 lakh for shifting their homes to Visakhapatnam.

The committee proposed to continue the subsidy on bus and train fares for the employees in Visakhapatnam.

On the other hand, the committee is likely to make recommendations to develop all the districts in the state. It is also reported that the committee would emphasise on the farmers concerns who have given the land to Amaravati.















