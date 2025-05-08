Live
Hindu college cricket stadium inaugurated
Guntur: AP High Court Judge and alumni of Hindu College Justice B Krishna Mohan inaugurated the Cricket Stadium set up by Hindu College of Engineering Technology and Hindu College at Pedakakani of Guntur district on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said Hindu College had a history of 90 years and the college produced so many players in the country.
He appreciated the college management for setting up a cricket stadium.
The college committee president SVS Somayaji said sports are useful for mental relief and they have set up a cricket stadium to encourage the interested students.
The college committee secretary Cheruvu Rama Krishna Murthy, Hindu College principal Dr N Viswam, and engineering college director Dr PM Prasad were present.