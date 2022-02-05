Hindupur wakes up from slumber late

Anantapur: Hindupur, the second important town in Anantapur district has unfortunately woken up late although it was originally under the consideration of governments of the past as the demand for bifurcation of large district with 63 mandals had been decades old but the latest policy decision of YSRCP to double the number of districts into 27 districts has given wings to the local people's demand to bifurcate the district into Anantapur and Hindupur districts.

Soon after the YSRCP rode to power, the topic of district bifurcation came to the fore and everyone thought that Hindupur will be the natural choice to be the headquarter of the new district.

Local MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna also did not speak anything on the subject and so other voices from Puttaparthi and Penukonda began to rise and both the towns formed into Zilla Sadhana Samitis and were agitating for the same for over a year. During the period, Hindupur remained silent. Some of the TDP leaders were pessimistic thinking that YSRCP government anyway will not concede their demand. Suddenly after the government declared Puttaparthi as the new headquarter, Penukonda represented by Sankara Narayana, R&B Minister became silent and Hindupur suddenly became active and local MLA Balakrishna, who does not visit the constituency even once in 6 months, landed in his constituency on Thursday evening to participate in the stir in support of their demand.

Hindupur woke up from slumber very late as government has already made up its mind. Besides, it was a promise given to the people of Puttaparthi during his padayatra by no less than the present Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hindupur should have been the automatic choice because of its proximity to Bengaluru international airport but when Hindupur as the natural choice was making rounds, Minister Sankara Narayana floated the idea that Penukonda is the ideal town as it is in-between Hindupur and Puttaparthi.

He first saw to it that Hindupur is deleted from the mind of government on political grounds as the constituency always stood for the yellow party and that there is no point in promoting it as it will be politically suicidal for the YSRCP and so he propped up the demand that Penukonda, the ancient second capital of emperor Sri Krishnadeva Raya should be the new district headquarter.

But just as the saying 'man proposes but disposed it' the Minister proposed Penukonda but the Chief Minister dismissed it.