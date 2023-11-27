Live
Just In
Hippo ‘Junior Dalapathi’ turns six
Highlights
As part of the birthday celebrations, he is fed with a special cake and his favourite food including watermelons, bananas and carrots
Visakhapatnam: Hippopotamus named ‘Junior Dalapathi’ turned six at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.
As a part of its birthday celebrations, the hippo was fed with a special cake along with its favourite food such as watermelons, bananas, carrots along with other fruits and veggies. Junior Dalapathi was born on November 26, 2017 at Visakhapatnam zoo.
Led by curator of the zoo Nandani Salaria, a cake was cut in the presence of children, visitors and zoo staff, who rejoiced the occasion.
Assistant curators Gopi and Gopal Naidu, forest section officers Bharthi, Rajeswara Rao and zoo education team participated in the celebrations.
