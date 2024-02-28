Live
- After BJP came to power, scams replaced with schemes: Purandeswari
- Former MLA Narayana's daughter campaigns for his father in Nellore City
- Miltenyi Biotec Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad
- YSRCP tribal leaders hold meeting to discuss on strategies in upcoming elections
- YS Jagan disburses YSR Rythu Bharosa for the fifth consecutive year
- Tension grips in Penukonda after TDP candidate protest over land grab
- Visakhapatnam: Forging partnership for sustainable development of fisheries
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad conducts door-to-door campaign in Kadiri
- Rajamahendravaram: Gas agencies told to register at consumers’ doorstep
- Eluru Jana Sena leaders to stage protest for not allocating ticket to party
Just In
Hold regular training sessions for polling staff: Collector
Setting the stage for a seamless and engaging electoral process for the upcoming State Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, District Collector V Vijayarama Raju held a review meeting with key officials including JC Ganesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner GSS Praveen Chand, assistant collector Maurya Bhardwaj, DRO Gangadhar Goud and deputy collector Pratyusha on Tuesday.
Kadapa: Setting the stage for a seamless and engaging electoral process for the upcoming State Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju held a review meeting with key officials including JC Ganesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner GSS Praveen Chand, assistant collector Maurya Bhardwaj, DRO Gangadhar Goud and deputy collector Pratyusha on Tuesday.
The Collector stressed the need for comprehensive planning and meticulous execution to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.
He explained the key responsibilities for officials, covering crucial aspects such as manpower management, training, material distribution and transport arrangements. The Collector said regular training sessions should be conducted for the polling staff to see that they are well prepared to manage election-related tasks efficiently.
He also explained the importance of creating awareness among voters.
Nodal officers tasked with various responsibilities explained their work through a power point presentation.
The meeting was attended by Dwama PD Yadubhushan Reddy, SSA PO Dr A Prabhakar Reddy, BC Corporation ED Dr Brahmaiah, DRDA PD Anand Naik, Agriculture Department JD Nageswara Rao, CPO Venkata Rao, NIC DIO Vijay Kumar and other nodal officials.