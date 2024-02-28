Hold regular training sessions for polling staff: Collector

Kadapa: Setting the stage for a seamless and engaging electoral process for the upcoming State Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju held a review meeting with key officials including JC Ganesh Kumar, Municipal Commissioner GSS Praveen Chand, assistant collector Maurya Bhardwaj, DRO Gangadhar Goud and deputy collector Pratyusha on Tuesday.

The Collector stressed the need for comprehensive planning and meticulous execution to ensure the smooth conduct of elections.

He explained the key responsibilities for officials, covering crucial aspects such as manpower management, training, material distribution and transport arrangements. The Collector said regular training sessions should be conducted for the polling staff to see that they are well prepared to manage election-related tasks efficiently.

He also explained the importance of creating awareness among voters.

Nodal officers tasked with various responsibilities explained their work through a power point presentation.

The meeting was attended by Dwama PD Yadubhushan Reddy, SSA PO Dr A Prabhakar Reddy, BC Corporation ED Dr Brahmaiah, DRDA PD Anand Naik, Agriculture Department JD Nageswara Rao, CPO Venkata Rao, NIC DIO Vijay Kumar and other nodal officials.