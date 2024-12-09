Live
- Blackberrys unveils their latest wedding campaign - ‘Being Real Suits You’
- Adani Group to invest Rs 7.5 lakh crore in Rajasthan towards key infra projects
- Ghanaian police arrest 30 suspects in post-election violence
- South Africa top WTC standings with series win over Sri Lanka
- 25 lakh elderly above 70 enrol for Ayushman cards in less than 2 months: Centre
- South Korea: Yoon placed under travel ban amid martial law probe as political turmoil deepens
- Higher industrial activity spurs power demand in November: Report
- Major fire averted at govt hospital in Gwalior
- TGPSC Group-2 Exam Hall Tickets Released: Download Now for December 15 & 16 Exams
- Kanlaon volcano in Philippines erupts, spews plume of ash and gas
Just In
House committee members visit Visakha Dairy
Highlights
Members of the house committee formed by the government of Andhra Pradesh paid a visit to Sri Vijaya Visakha Milk Producers Company to check on the irregularities and other transactions of the management.
Led by the committee chairman Jyothula Nehru, MLAs including Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, G.Sirisha, among others, visited Visakha Dairy on Monday and enquired details of various aspects with the dairy officials.
After interacting with them, Palla Srinivasa Rao stated that the officials' versions vary from one another and a detailed probe would be launched right from the inception of the dairy.
