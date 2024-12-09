House committee members visit Visakha Dairy

Visakhapatnam: Members of the house committee formed by the government of Andhra Pradesh paid a visit to Sri Vijaya Visakha Milk Producers Company to check on the irregularities and other transactions of the management.

Led by the committee chairman Jyothula Nehru, MLAs including Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, G.Sirisha, among others, visited Visakha Dairy on Monday and enquired details of various aspects with the dairy officials.

After interacting with them, Palla Srinivasa Rao stated that the officials' versions vary from one another and a detailed probe would be launched right from the inception of the dairy.