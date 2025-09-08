Housing towers for officers to be over by Dec

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana inspected the under-construction housing towers for gazetted and Group-D officers at Nelapadu on Sunday. He reviewed progress with CRDA engineers and contractors, directing them to speed up both housing construction and basic infrastructure works.

Speaking on the occasion, he said so far 1,440 houses are being built in 14 towers for gazetted and Group-D staff — 384 Type-1, 336 Type-2, and 720 for Group-D employees. He said all towers will be completed by December 31 and handed over by February 1.

Out of 4,400 total houses, 3,750 will be ready for officials and employees by next March. Trunk roads will be completed within a year, layout roads in two-and-a-half years, and iconic towers in three years. IAS officers’ towers are almost complete, while road and drainage works are progressing rapidly, he said.

He dismissed negative campaigns against Amaravati, stating that “some are making baseless claims from air-conditioned rooms.” He asserted that Amaravati remains the capital and that people will reject false propaganda.

He said the CRDA has also approved acquiring the remaining lands through land pooling, which will extend benefits to farmers than direct acquisition.