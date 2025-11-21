HSL hosts expert delegation from India and Australia

Visakhapatnam: Anexpert delegation of 23 officials from the Council for Strategic and Defence Research (CSDR), New Delhi, and Defence and Security Institute, University of Western Australia, visited Hindustan Shipyard Limited. The delegation was led by Vice Admiral Adhir Arora (Retd), Dr. Gaurav Saini from CSDR and Troy Lee-Brown.

The visit focused on HSL’s underwater capabilities, including the ongoing DSV project. Cmde Rakesh Prasad, Director (Corporate Planning and Personnel), briefed the team on HSL’s strengths in underwater technologies, modern infrastructure, key future projects, and the shipyard’s expansion plans.

Discussions during the meet covered Australia’s maritime defence priorities and potential areas of collaboration. The delegation explored business opportunities in ship repair, refit and lifecycle support for Australia’s maritime fleet along with broader engagement in maritime security and capability development.

The recent visit provided the delegation with valuable insights into HSL’s operational strengths and advanced technological capabilities. It further strengthened prospects for future collaboration between Indian and Australian Defence, Research and Maritime Institution.

Photo caption: An expert delegation from the Council for Strategic and Defence Research, New Delhi, and Defence and Security Institute, University of Western Australia, during their visit to Hindustan Shipyard Limited.