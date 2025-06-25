ICDS PD Nagamani urges CDPOs to improve work ethics

Anantapur: Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project Director Nagamani has directed all Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) in the district to enhance their work performance with dedication and integrity.

Speaking at a review meeting held on Tuesday at her chamber in the ICDS District Office, she emphasized that CDPOs must strive to be at the forefront in achieving set targets, especially in maternal and child welfare.

She highlighted the efforts of District Collector Dr V Vinod Kumar to position Anantapur at the top in ICDS goals and urged everyone to contribute effectively.

She also warned that complaints have been received regarding the performance of certain CDPOs, and strict action, including reports to higher authorities, will be taken if there is no improvement.

She insisted that CDPOs must not confine themselves to the district office but actively visit field areas to meet their objectives.

Officers were instructed to identify children above 3 years of age for enrollment in Anganwadi centers and children above 6 years for admission into government primary schools.

As per instructions from the Directorate, a monthly CDPO review meeting will now be held on the 10th of every month at the PD office to assess progress.

Senior Assistants Dhanalakshmi, Baba Nooruddin, EO Khaji Rafimunisa, and other staff participated in the meeting.