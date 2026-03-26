Iconic towers’ construction going apace: Narayana

Vijayawada: Municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana said the state government has designed iconic towers for the Secretariat in the capital city of Amaravati to ensure that all state-level officials function from a single location.

The minister said construction work on the five towers is progressing rapidly, adding that they are being built using advanced diagrid technology. He inaugurated the installation of a corner node for HOD Tower-3 at the construction site in the capital on Wednesday.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Narayana noted that heavy rains last year had disrupted the construction work for nearly four months.

He further said that the development of iconic buildings, residences for public representatives and officials, and other infrastructure projects in Amaravati is moving at a brisk pace. According to him, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced a special financial model for the construction of Amaravati.

Narayana reiterated that not even a single rupee from taxpayers’ money is being spent on the capital city, describing Amaravati as a “self-financing city.” However, he criticized certain groups for allegedly spreading misinformation about the project.

The minister also spoke about a fire accident that occurred in Amaravati on Monday night, stating that the Chief Minister has reviewed the incident. An investigation is currently underway, and Narayana warned that strict action will be taken if the fire is found to have been caused deliberately.

Officials, including AGICL managing director Srinivas and engineers, were present at the event.