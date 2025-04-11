IMA seeks exemption to small, medium hosps from Clinical Establishment Act

Vijayawada: Indian Medical Association (IMA) state president Dr G Nandakishore emphasised the urgent need to bring certain amendments to the Clinical Establishment Act.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Dr Nandakishore appealed to the state government to exempt clinics and small to medium-sized hospitals — those with fewer than 50 beds — from the purview of the Clinical Establishment Act. He noted that following the IMA’s request, several states have already exempted hospitals with less than 50 beds from this Act.

Regarding attacks on doctors, he urged that amendments be made to state laws in line with the guidelines suggested by the Central government. He mentioned that the state government introduced Act 11/2008, but it too requires minor modifications. Dr. Nandakishore requested that cases currently punishable by three years of imprisonment, which are eligible for station bail, be extended to seven years, making them cognizable offenses. He stressed the need to amend this law in light of the ongoing attacks on doctors.

Additionally, he suggested that under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, tagging pregnant women could help protect every expectant mother and her child.

He pointed out that the high cost of healthcare today is largely due to government taxes, with excessive GST being imposed on medicines, medical equipment, and hospital beds. He also highlighted that 18 percent GST is levied on health insurance and urged both Central and State governments to reduce this tax. Dr Nandakishore reiterated that the IMA is committed nationwide to maternal and child welfare, noting that the World Health Organisation’s slogan for this year is ‘A Healthy Start for a Hopeful Future.’

He assured that the IMA is bringing doctors’ issues, which do not impose a financial burden on the government, to the government’s attention and urged swift action after due consideration.

He affirmed that IMA members in the state are ready to provide better healthcare services and that every IMA doctor will contribute to building the “Healthy AP” envisioned by the Chief Minister.

IMA state secretary Dr M Subhash Chandrabose remarked that mixopathy (mixed medical practices) is not feasible in our country and that it would be wise to abandon such attempts. He highlighted that AP leads the nation in promoting the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer prevention, with 800 out of the state’s 23,000 doctors having received training on the vaccine.

IMA National Action Committee member Dr P Phanidhar and state joint secretary Dr T Seva Kumar were also present.