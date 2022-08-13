Impact fee to burden roadside house owners

Vijayawada: Even as the people are protesting against garbage collection fees, the state government on Friday came up with another decision to levy an impact fee.

According to the notification issued by the state government, impact fee will be imposed on residential and non-residential buildings abutting roads of width of 60 feet and above constructed under the masterplan roads, national highways, state highways, bypass roads, ring roads within the APCRDA, MRDA, UDAS and ULBS jurisdiction in addition to normal fee and charges.

This will impact all those who are constructing houses or residential complexes in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur cities which are constructed in more than 500 sq yards plot. The notification further said whenever land usage is different from masterplan land use, the applicant will have to pay CLU charges in addition to the impact fee.

The amount collected under the impact fee shall be payable to the development authorities which shall be shared among the ULBs and UDAs in equal proportion. In case of areas which are not covered under any of the development authority, the amount collected shall remain with the urban local body concerned.

The impact fee collected shall be kept in a separate account and shall be utilized by the ULBs for the purpose of implementation of road widening, link roads, slip roads, parallel roads, junction improvements, flyovers, masterplan proposals and critical urban infrastructure development.