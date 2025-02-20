Importance of interdisciplinary research highlighted

Visakhapatnam : Interdisciplinary research is gaining importance to address real world problems, said former advisor of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) Meenakshi Munshi.

Briefing about various research funding opportunities at a national conference organised on ‘Research trends in therapeutic applications of bioactive compounds’ as part of the PURSE project, she suggested to the researchers to work with an open mind while doing joint research projects and encouraged healthy interaction with partners.

GITAM School of Science Principal K Vedavathi urged the faculty members in academic institutions to collaborate beyond their respective disciplines to drive impactful research. She highlighted that the institution has established state-of-the-art research laboratories equipped with advanced technology to benefit both faculty and students.

Head of MURTI Labs BVR Tata stated that the institution has invested Rs 100 crore to establish two MURTI labs which will also be open to external researchers interested in collaborating with the faculty.

He noted that oceanic research is a fascinating field, offering immense potential for discovering bioactive compounds with therapeutic applications.

The institution’s Research Development Cell director N Satyanarayana provided an overview of the ongoing research projects and encouraged the faculty to utilise the lab facility to strengthen their research capabilities.

Eminent scientists and researchers, including PA Hassan (BARC, Mumbai), Udaykumar Ranga (JNCASR, Bengaluru), PV Shivaprasad (NCBS, TIFR, Bengaluru), Rajkumar Banerjee (IICT, Hyderabad) and Dr Rajendra Prasad (IIT-BHU, Varanasi), participated as resource persons to guide and mentor the researchers and students.

Participants were briefed about various technical sessions and lab visits scheduled during the conference organised by GITAM in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology (DST).