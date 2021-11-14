Incessant rains damage paddy in East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: With incessant rains lashing the district for the past few days, the agriculture crops have been damaged incurring huge loss to the farmers. According to the officials, paddy was cultivated in 2.27 lakh hectares in the district. The farmers said owing continued downpour, the farmers expressed their anguish and are eagerly waiting for financial assistance from the government.

They also feared if rains continue, they will be worst hit. Farmers are on an average getting 27-28 bags per acre against 30-32 bags during kharif season. Overall, paddy yield is expected to be 13.81 lakh metric tonnes in the year. In addition, farmers are worried about paddy getting discolored.

A section of farmers worried as they suffered damages to the crops at harvesting time and they made a fervent appeal to the government to provide them input subsidy. They also complained that the officials and political leaders have not visited them in the hour of distress. G Phanendra Kumar of Kapileswarapuram mandal said weather hit them badly dashing their hopes of a good crop this year.

He insisted that the government should come to the aid of farmers. Agriculture Department Joint Director N Vijay Kumar told The Hans India that paddy was cultivated in 2,21,427 hectares in the district. He said paddy crop in 1,000 hectares was fully submerged in rainwater. In view of the incessant rains, standing crop in 800 hectares was inundated. He said 27 hectares of crop fell due to strong gales. Reaping of harvest is being continued in Mandapeta, Ramachandrapuram and Anaparthy areas in the district. He suggested the farmers to postpone the harvesting operations till the weather is dry as there is a possibility of further rains due to low pressure prevailing in Bay of Bengal.

He said there was no need for farmers to worry as the procurement of paddy grain through 1,018 paddy procurement centres in the district would start soon. He said grain would be procured from each farmer on the basis of e-crop registration through Rythu Bharosa Kendras. He advised to dry the grain to 17 per cent moisture. Horticulture Department Deputy Director S Ram Mohan told The Hans India that no damage has been reported in case of horticulture is concerned. He said that the rains have caused immense good for horticulture crops like coconut, mango, banana, betel leaves and other crops. He said the vegetables were also not damaged. He further said that as floods have not been heavy in Konaseema area, the horticulture crops were not damaged.