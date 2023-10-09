Inclusion of Space Science in curriculum stressed

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Joint Collector N Tej Bharat opined that Space Science should be widely included in the curriculum along with creating career guidance suitable for joining jobs in ISRO. He expressed hope that ISRO will work towards that.

The World Space Week celebrations came to a grand ending on Sunday evening. The Joint Collector, who was the guest of honour at the

concluding meeting, said that ISRO’s research and experiments are responsible for the comfortable life in this modern age.

He explained that internet, smartphones, TV, and early knowledge of national calamities are all the result of ISRO research.

JC Tej Bharat said that India can become a superpower in the future only if it is a leader in space. That is why ISRO is competing with countries like Russia, China, and America.

District SP P Jagadeesh, the chief guest, said that ISRO has recorded great achievements with experiments like Chandrayaan and Aditya L1. It is commendable to invite the school students and create awareness in World Space Week. In the background of thousands of people watching the show, he wished that at least one percent of them would become ISRO scientists.

SHAR Deputy Director P Sunil said that ISRO, which has recorded many experiments and successes in the last 60 years, has to do human missions, Gagan Yan, Chandrayaan 4, 5, and 6 in the future, and that is why they are bringing space science to the future generations.

LSSF General Manager of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) N Vijayakumar said that more than 25,000 students visited the ISRO exhibition in these three days.

Rajamahendri Educational Institutions Chairman TK Visweswara Reddy, Collegiate Education RJD Ch Krishna, Deputy Inspector of Schools Dilip Kumar, Rajahmundry Press Club representatives M Srirammurthy, Kudupudi Pardha Saradhi, and others were present.

Chandrayaan manufacturing and launch scenes were shown on the big screen inside the Anam Kalakendram.