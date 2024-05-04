Live
- Missing BSF officer traced in Jammu
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar explains how women emancipation is shaping India
- Is Trisha Krishnan Charging Rs 12 Crore for Her Role in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Viswambhara’?
- IPL 2024: Looking to see more attacking fast bowling from Siraj and Yash, says RCB head coach Flower
- Ola Krutrim opens AI Cloud infrastructure for developers, launches mobile app
- Big B reunites with Rajinikanth for 'Vettaiyan’: ‘Honoured to be with the Thala’
- Karma has a way of biting back: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath
- CM Jagan promises continued development and welfare schemes if Deepika wins in Hindupur
- Tamil Nadu Colts team embarks on thrilling UK tour
- Manchu Vishnu's Dream Project ‘Kannappa’ Nears Completion
Just In
Hyderabad: City Taekwondo team wins laurels at British Open
Highlights
Hyderabad: JR International Taekwondo Academy, India Team & officials have participated in British Open (Spring) Taekwondo Championship 2024 in...
Hyderabad: JR International Taekwondo Academy, India Team & officials have participated in British Open (Spring) Taekwondo Championship 2024 in Poomsae & Kyorugi events recently. Teams from 8 countries have participated in the championship.
In Kyorugi, C Laasya Reddy (13 years) has won Gold Medal in Lt. Fly wt. category and won Bronze medal in individual Poomsae and one Bronze medal in Team Poomsae. In Kyorugi C. Aakansha Reddy (17 years) has won Silver Medal in Lt heavy wt. category & won one Bronze medal in Team Poomsae.
The winners have been trained under Coach Abdul Khaleel under the guidance of Grand Master M Jayanth Reddy.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS