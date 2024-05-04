Hyderabad: City Taekwondo team wins laurels at British Open

Hyderabad: JR International Taekwondo Academy, India Team & officials have participated in British Open (Spring) Taekwondo Championship 2024 in Poomsae & Kyorugi events recently. Teams from 8 countries have participated in the championship.

In Kyorugi, C Laasya Reddy (13 years) has won Gold Medal in Lt. Fly wt. category and won Bronze medal in individual Poomsae and one Bronze medal in Team Poomsae. In Kyorugi C. Aakansha Reddy (17 years) has won Silver Medal in Lt heavy wt. category & won one Bronze medal in Team Poomsae.

The winners have been trained under Coach Abdul Khaleel under the guidance of Grand Master M Jayanth Reddy.