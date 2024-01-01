Increase in per capita energy consumption in state

Vijayawada: The per capita energy consumption in Andhra Pradesh increased to 1,357 kilowatt hours (kwh) in the financial year 2023 from 1,234 kwh in the financial year 2019. The rise in per capita electricity consumption is a significant indicator of improved living standards and overall wellbeing for the citizens of Andhra Pradesh, said K Vijayanand, Special chief secretary, Energy Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

In a press release, Vijayanand said the installed power generation capacity of Andhra Pradesh is 26,483 MW including thermal, hydel, gas, nuclear, and renewable energy.

He said renewable energy contributes 40 percent of the total installed capacity, with 4,287 MW of solar, 4,084 MW of wind, 1,780 MW of Hydel and 521 MW of other RE sources.

The special chief secretary said the state has been one of the pioneers in implementation of reforms and promotion of new technologies in the power sector in the country.

He informed that the State has huge untapped renewable energy potential for setting up 38 GW of solar and 44 GW of wind power projects.

He further stated that AP has attracted investments in the energy sector worth Rs 9.57 lakh crore during the AP Global Investor Summit 2023 held in Visakhapatnam in February 2023.

Among the MoUs signed, investment proposals worth Rs 52,015 crore were already grounded and it could generate 12,585 potential employment opportunities.

Vijayanand further stated that Andhra Pradesh has notified various policies and incentives for promotion of renewable energy such as AP Renewable Energy Export Policy 2020, AP Pumped Storage Power Policy 2022 and AP Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia Policy 2023.

AP has identified 39 potential sites of 42 Giga Watt capacity near existing reservoirs and off-river locations for promoting Pumped Storage Hydro Power Projects. Out of these potential sites, around 20 sites with an estimated capacity of 20 GW have been allotted to various developers. State government has entered MoUs for development of renewable energy projects with M/s HPCL worth Rs 10,000 crore.