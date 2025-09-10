Indian Navy inducts sixth 25T BP Tug Sabal in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Induction ceremony for the sixth 25T Bollard Pull (BP) Tug Sabal was held recently at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam in the presence of Cmde Rajat Nagpal from Eastern Naval Command.

A statement received from the naval spokesperson on September 9 stated that its induction ceremony in Visakhapatnam Dockyard was held on September 4 and it’s the final tug of the contract for construction of six 25T BP Tugs concluded with Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), Kolkata in 2021.

The shipyard has indigenously designed and built these tugs in accordance with naval rules and regulations of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS). These tugs are utilised by the Indian Navy to provide assistance to Naval Ships and submarines during berthing, un-berthing and manoeuvring in confined waters. They will also provide afloat firefighting support to ships alongside or at anchorage.

These tugs are the proud flag bearers of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the government of India.