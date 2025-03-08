Indian women should strive to be best: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has pledged to establish more Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of Andhra Pradesh (ALEAP) centres across the state to foster women entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the International Conference of Women Entrepreneurs on the eve of International Women’s Day, the Chief Minister emphasised that Indian women should strive to be the best in the world. He highlighted the state government's commitment to supporting the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, particularly for women entrepreneurs. To bolster innovation, the government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore as a viability gap fund. Naidu underscored the importance of strengthening ALEAP centres in Kuppam and Anakapalli to nurture more women entrepreneurs. He further stated that the state government is providing a 45% incentive for women entrepreneurs to encourage their ventures. In a significant announcement, the Chief Minister revealed that a new women empowerment initiative would be launched tomorrow, offering Rs 14,000 crore in bank linkages to 7.5 lakh women from DWCRA and self-help groups.

He also urged women to leverage the Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs, established at five locations in the state, to bring their innovative ideas to fruition.

Highlighting the immense potential in sectors such as agro-processing and natural farming, Naidu encouraged women to innovate and seize the abundant opportunities available in Andhra Pradesh. He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting at least one entrepreneur per family and urged women to make the most of these prospects.

Recognising the importance of digital literacy, the Chief Minister stressed that women must embrace Artificial Intelligence and continuously upgrade their skills. He advocated for the work-from-home model, enabling women to earn more than their husbands by utilizing their free time productively.

Emphasising the need for continuous learning and adaptability, Naidu advised women to remain committed to upgrading their knowledge and skills. He also highlighted the growing significance of the speed of doing business, urging women to focus on efficiency and innovation.

The Chief Minister concluded by reiterating his dedication to motivating and empowering women entrepreneurs, encouraging them to work hard and strive for groundbreaking innovations.