India’s highway push as per global benchmarks: CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said India’s highway construction programme has attained global standards under the leadership of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, exemplified by four Guinness World Records achieved on the Bengaluru–Vijayawada Economic Corridor. Naidu and Gadkari participated virtually in a programme held in Sri Sathya Sai district to mark the milestone. The records include the fastest construction of a 52-km six-lane bituminous highway, continuous laying of 10,655 metric tonnes of bituminous concrete, and the rapid completion of an 84.4-km four-lane national highway.

Congratulating Raj Path Infra Company for the execution, Naidu said the achievements reflected India’s growing capability to deliver large-scale infrastructure projects at global speed and quality standards. He highlighted that greenfield expressways spanning nearly 10,000 km are currently under development nationwide. Naidu announced plans for a direct road link between Amaravati and Bengaluru and proposed naming the corridor the Amaravati–Bengaluru Road, underlining its strategic importance for regional connectivity and economic integration.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said innovation, sustainability, and cost efficiency were central to the highway programme. He highlighted new initiatives such as producing bitumen from agricultural waste like paddy straw, aimed at lowering costs and reducing environmental impact. Gadkari said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is focused on accelerating construction without compromising on quality.

Emphasising reforms on the logistics front, Gadkari said India must reduce transportation costs to below 9 per cent of GDP to sustain high economic growth. Improved highway connectivity, including the Bengaluru- Vijayawada Corridor, would significantly cut travel time and boost productivity, he said.

Gadkari acknowledged the Andhra Pradesh government’s cooperation, pinpointing that faster clearances and administrative support under Chief Minister Naidu have enabled rapid project execution. He described Andhra Pradesh as a key partner in India’s infrastructure-led growth strategy.