India's rise as a global power unstoppable: CM

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said India's rise as a global power is unstoppable, provided its population, knowledge, and talent remain aligned with traditional values and national goals.

Agreeing with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's views, he suggested that couples should ideally have three children to maintain population stability and ensure national strength.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 7th Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan (BVS) here, Naidu said, "India cannot be prevented from emerging as a global power, provided its population, knowledge, and talent are guided by our traditional values and national priorities”.

Naidu called for stronger efforts to connect young people with India’s cultural and intellectual roots, saying that traditional stories and knowledge systems play an important role in shaping values and character. He appealed to parents and teachers to introduce children to the stories of figures such as Rama, Krishna, Arjuna, and Hanuman, explaining that these narratives help young minds understand right and wrong, courage, responsibility, and wisdom.

The Chief Minister said India’s progress in science and technology should move forward while also protecting its ancient knowledge systems. He stressed that traditional Indian learning should not be forgotten in the process of modernisation. According to him, India has the capacity to regain its historical position as a leader in science and innovation, while continuing to make meaningful contributions at the global level.

The Chief Minister said platforms like the BVS are important for discussing India’s identity and intellectual legacy. He observed that the Sammelan has helped present Indian knowledge traditions to a wider audience.

Touching upon India’s economic history, the Chief Minister noted that the country once held a major share of the global economy, largely due to its strength as a knowledge-driven society. He underlined the importance of ethics and values in building a strong nation and spoke about the role of social organisations in strengthening communities. He described the Indian family system as a key social support structure that promotes stability and shared responsibility. Naidu said the state is preparing to operate a quantum computer and highlighted steps taken to improve digital and telecom connectivity. He also referred to the development of specialised centres such as Space City in Tirupati, Drone City, Aerospace City, Electronics City, and MedTech Parks across Andhra Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan is being jointly organised by several national institutions, including the Union Ministry of Education, Vigyana Bharati, Indian Knowledge Systems, APCOST, National Innovation Foundation, and National Sanskrit University. The three-day event has attracted over 900 delegates from across the country and is being attended by senior ministers, scientists, academics, and policymakers.