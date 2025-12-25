Industrial growth key to district development: Collector

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad emphasised that establishment of industries is crucial for overall district development and directed officials to work in coordination to facilitate industrial growth.

Chairing a meeting of District Industrial Promotion Committee (DIPC) at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, he reviewed applications received through Single Desk Portal for industrial approvals and instructed concerned departments to grant clearances in a time-bound manner.

The Collector also reviewed progress of investment proposals finalised during the recent Investors’ Meet held in Visakhapatnam. He informed that 12 companies came forward to invest in the district, with proposed investments of Rs 6,175 crore, which are expected to generate employment for 13,426 people. Officials were directed to expedite land allotments covering 3,835 acres and complete all statutory approvals without delay.

He further stressed the need to achieve targets under the ongoing RAMP awareness programmes and to ensure effective implementation of Central government-sponsored schemes such as PMEGP and the Vishwakarma programme. The Collector instructed officials to immediately release investment subsidies for 10 units under the MSME-IDP scheme.

Addressing environmental concerns, Shyam Prasad directed submission of a detailed report on pollution control measures in Hindupur Industrial Estate.

He also ordered identification and inspection of hazardous industries in the district and instructed officials to initiate necessary action in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

Industries Department GM Nagaraju, DRDA PD Narasaiah, APIIC ZM, officials of the AP Pollution Control Board, LDM, DLDO, FAPPCI President, and department officials were present.